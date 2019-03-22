Trump Puts Kim Jong-un on Notice with New Sanctions

If North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was hoping that he could soften up US President Donald Trump with a few face-to-face meetings and some minor steps towards dismantling his nation’s nuclear weapons programs, he’ll be a disappointed despot today.

In fact, Trump has shown North Korea just how serious he is.

Trump puts his foot down

The last meeting between the US President and North Korean leader ended abruptly last month, over conflicting demands — for North Korea to give up its nuclear and ballistic missile weaponry, and for the US to relax its sanctions.

Since then, relations between the two countries have appeared to be in limbo — but it has not meant the issue has been slept on.

North Korea has made it clear they aren’t playing by Trump’s rules. Only recently, the United States has sanctioned two China-based shipping companies that are believed to have aided North Korea evade US and international sanctions over its nuclear weapons program.

This marks the first step to have been taken, since the last summit meeting.

Further, the US Treasury has issued an updated advisory — which lists 67 vessels known to have engaged in illicit transfers of refined petroleum with North Korean tankers or exported North Korean coal, RAW reports.

This move by the US prohibits US dealings with the companies, and the freezing of any assets those companies hold on US soil.

These two companies have been identified as Dalian Haibo International Freight Co Ltd, and Liaoning Danxing International Forwarding Co Ltd, both based in China.

Pressure on North Korea to denuclearise

This announcement comes just weeks after the conflict, with the US really showing a lack of sweat over the issue.

The sanction details that Dalian Haibo shipped cargo from Dalian, China to Paeksol, in Nampo, North Korea — a company previously designated by US sanctions — in early 2018 aboard North Korean-flagged vessels.

And Liaoning Danxing ‘routinely used deceptive practices’ to allow North Korean procurement officials to be based within the European Union.

Apparently, this had been done using evasion tactics employed by North Korea — including manipulating automated identification systems, falsifying cargo documentation, physically altering vessels and transferring cargoes between ships.

Further, the ports visited by these illegal vessels in ship-to-ship transfers included Taiwan, China, Russia and South Korea.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the Thursday statement:

‘The United States and our like-minded partners remain committed to achieving the final, fully verified denuclearisation of North Korea and believe that the full implementation of North Korea-related UN Security Council resolutions is crucial to a successful outcome.

‘Treasury will continue to enforce our sanctions, and we are making it explicitly clear that shipping companies employing deceptive tactics to mask illicit trade with North Korea expose themselves to great risk.’

Kim still standing strong

But while the US has not begun to sweat, neither has Kim.

North Korea is warning that they are considering suspending further talks of negotiation and may rethink their freeze on missile and nuclear tests unless Washington makes concessions.

While Washington has said they aim to re-engage with Kim, we doubt Trump will cease.

So we’re awaiting their next meeting, or even their next converse with bated breath.

PS: If you’re more than a few years away from retirement, your job could potentially be at risk of being automated. This free report details the changes you could expect to see in the workplace. And some steps you could take to ensure you — and your children — are well placed in the age of automation.